MTA reopens bathrooms at 9 subway stations

After years of COVID closures, the MTA reopened the public bathrooms at nine subway stops across the city on Monday.

This means there will not be at least one station restroom open in each borough from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a one-hour cleaning period at noon.

RELATED: Couple accused of having sex on NYC bus

The MTA says the bathrooms have also been recently updated with new features like fresh paint and motion-activated toilets.

But riders who spoke to FOX 5 NY said they weren't quite convinced about how sanitary or safe the bathrooms would be, citing the city's ongoing homelessness crisis and a recent rise in crime on the subway.

The bathrooms are located at:

Bronx:

161st Street-Yankee Stadium (B/D)

East 180th Street (2/5)

Brooklyn:

Jay Street-Metrotech (A/C/F)

Kings Highway (B/Q)

Manhattan:

14th Street-Union Square (4/5/6)

Fulton Street (A/C)

42nd Street-Bryant Park (B/D/F/M)

Queens: