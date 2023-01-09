Couple accused of having sex on NYC bus

A 13-year-old girl walked onto an MTA bus in the middle of the afternoon to a jarring scene.

The NYPD says it happened at a bus stop at Wyckoff Avenue and Myrtle Avenue in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn.

The girl boarded a Q58 MTA bus and went to sit at the back of the bus. The girl then noticed that a man and woman who were sitting in the seats across from her were performing a sex act in public view.

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the couple to face public lewdness charges.

The incident took place at around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, but the images were just released.

The couple got off the bus at the Palmetto Street and Wyckoff Avenue stop.

The man is described as having a light complexion, medium build, brown hair, and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with a hood and black pants.

The woman is described as having a light complexion, medium build, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black face mask, a black jacket, a black & white striped shirt, blue pants and carrying a brown handbag and a yellow scarf.