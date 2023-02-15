MSCHF Big Red Boots seen on Lil Wayne, Seth Rollins, other celebrities ahead of release

By now you've probably seen images on social media of the BRB Big. Red. Boots. that are going on sale Thursday at 11 a.m.

The huge, cartoonish red boots look like something the video game character Mega Man or legendary anime character Astro Boy would wear.

They are already being sold on the secondary market for over $1,000 a pair.

MSCHF is behind the product. It is a Brooklyn-based art collective that is known for some wild product designs.

It promoted them stating: "Big Red Boots are really not shaped like feet, but they are extremely shaped like boots."

Most people who have seen them have an opinion. Some people online have said that they cannot wait to get their hands on them, while others are a bit more skeptical.

Either way, they've become hot items for some celebrities to be seen sporting.

Lil Wayne was seen wearing the MSCHF Big Red Books last Saturday on the set of a music video.

Coi Leray wore them at a Brooklyn Nets game at the Barclays Center this week.

WWE superstore Seth Rollins wore a pair during an episode of Raw this week.

DJ and producer Diplo has sported them recently, too.

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was seen wearing them at the game that LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Rapper Janelle Monáe was seen wearing the Big Red Boots while shooting baskets.

Some of MSCHF's other projects include an ATM at the December Art Basel Miami Beach, an annual prestigious art fair that draws collectors, socialites, and celebrities from around the world. The ATM would take a user's photo and then display and rank the user's bank account on a scoreboard above the machine.

Also in December, MSCHF created its own giant version of the popular cereal Froot Loops. The Big Fruit Loop sold for $19.99 apiece.

In April 2022 MSCHF produced the "Ultimate Participation Trophy" that sold for $100. The advertising collective said it had Tiffany & Co. design 100 of them. Tiffany has created trophies for many sporting events, including the NFL's Vince Lombardi Trophy which is given to the winning Super Bowl team every year.

Another MSCHF product brought on a copyright infringement lawsuit. In March 2021, it produced "Satan Shoes," a collaborative effort with rapper Lil Nas X.

What does MSCHF stand for?

MSCHF stands for miscellaneous mischief. It is an art and advertising collective based in Brooklyn.