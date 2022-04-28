Ultimate participation trophy sells for $1,000

article

The sometimes derided participation trophy is getting an expensive make-over.

For $1,000 you might be able to buy what is being called "The Ultimate Participation Trophy" next month.

The art and advertising collective called MSCHF has designed them. Only 100 are being sold.

In a website promoting the trophies says "It's the American way. Those who can't play, pay!"

The collective says the trophies have been produced by Tiffany & Co. Tiffany has made trophies for many sporting events, including the NFL's Vince Lombardi Trophy that is given to the team that wins the Super Bowl every year.

The statues for this event might not look as distinguished. They feature a man on horseback wearing a baseball hat, football pads holding a tennis racket and ball in his arms with a soccer ball resting on one of his feet and the horse kicking a basketball.

MSCHF says the statues are made of 900-gram sterling silver, stainless steel, and white marble. They have a Tiffany blue powder coat on them and felted wool on the bottom of the base.

The statues will go on sale on May 2, 2022. They are packaged in a familiar-looking powder blue box with a white ribbon.

There are three special versions for the first three buyers who will get "1st Place", "2nd Place", and "3rd Place" versions. All of the others will just be labeled with "Participant" on the base.

Tiffany makes it trophies at a workshop in Rhode Island.

What does MSCHF stand for?

MSCHF stands for miscellaneous mischief. It is an art and advertising collective based in Brooklyn.

This is the 76th limited-edition item the collective has produced.

MSCHF made news for another one of their art projects called Satan Shoes in collaboration with Lil Nas X. They were modified Nike Air Max 97s. Nike sued the collective for trademark infringement and MSCHF recalled the shoes as part of the settlement.