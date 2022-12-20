Giant Froot Loop

article

Instead of a bowl full of Kelloggs Froot Loops for breakfast, how about one giant loop in a bowl?

Froot Loops, originally named Fruit Loops, have nothing to do with the offering.

It comes from the Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF (mischief).

It created its own version of the popular cereal and put them on sale at $19.99 apiece.

It weighs about half a pound, or about half a box of the regular cereal and was created in various random colors.

The loops were available on bigfrootloop.com but, sadly, if you were looking for a last-minute holiday gift, they are sold out.