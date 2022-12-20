Giant Froot Loop
NEW YORK - Instead of a bowl full of Kelloggs Froot Loops for breakfast, how about one giant loop in a bowl?
Froot Loops, originally named Fruit Loops, have nothing to do with the offering.
It comes from the Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF (mischief).
It created its own version of the popular cereal and put them on sale at $19.99 apiece.
It weighs about half a pound, or about half a box of the regular cereal and was created in various random colors.
The loops were available on bigfrootloop.com but, sadly, if you were looking for a last-minute holiday gift, they are sold out.