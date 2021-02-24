More vaccination sites open in Brooklyn and Queens

New York state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have teamed up to open two more mass-vaccination hubs. One is located at Medgar Evers College in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, and the other is at York College in Jamaica, Queens.

These sites have the capacity to vaccinate 3,000 New Yorkers a day against COVID-19. This week, appointments at both locations are set aside for people from certain ZIP codes. After that, the sites will open up to eligible residents throughout the rest of the borough in which they're located.

Horace Briggs, from East Flatbush, was able to secure an appointment at Medgar Evers College, which is just 15 minutes away from where he lives.

"We were trying to get appointments earlier without any luck at the Javits Center and all the other hospital locations," Briggs said. "I think it's convenient for a lot of people in different neighborhoods to have access to the vaccine."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo toured the York College vaccination site on Wednesday morning. He said the new hubs are aimed at addressing vaccine disparities and making sure that every eligible resident can get vaccinated.

A Navy service member gives a COVID vaccine shot to a Queens resident at a mass-vaccination site at York College in Jamaica, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2021. (Governor's Press Office photo)

"With the opening of community-based mass vaccination sites like Medgar Evers College and York College we are even close to reaching that goal," Cuomo said. "Not only are these sites located directly in traditionally underserved communities of color that were hit hardest by the pandemic, but thanks to enhanced MTA bus service, we're making it even easier to access this life-saving vaccine."

The MTA will be offering additional bus service to the vaccine hubs beginning on March 1.

You must have an appointment to get your shot. To schedule it, go to the state's AM I ELIGIBLE app or call the COVID-19 hotline at 833-NYS-4-VAX.

Queens Vaccination Hub

York College | 160-2 Liberty Avenue, Jamaica, NY 11451 | 8 a.m.–8 p.m.

Eligible ZIP codes: 11418, 11419, 11420, 11435, 11436, 11439, 11432, 11433, 11434, 11423, 11412, 11413, 11427, 11428, 11429, 11411, 11422, 11691, 11692, 11693

Brooklyn Vaccination Hub

Medgar Evers College | Carroll Building | 231 Crown Street, Brooklyn, NY 11225 | 8 a.m.–8 p.m.

Eligible ZIP codes: 11206, 11221, 11216, 11238, 11225, 11213, 11233, 11207, 11208, 11236, 11212, 11203, 11226, 11210