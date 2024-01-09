School closings: Montclair district issues early dismissal as NJ braces for storm

article

Several schools are closed and delayed throughout the greater New York City area following the threat of torrential rain that could cause major flooding, power outages.

The entire state of New Jersey is under a flood watch as a major storm is expected to bring torrential rainfall to the tri-state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Montclair Public Schools

Due to the potential of flooding, all Montclair public schools and offices will have an abbreviated day on Tuesday and all after-school activities have been canceled.

A strong storm system is expected to slam parts of New York City and New Jersey, with heavy rain, flooding, high winds and the potential for widespread power outages.

NJ Governor Phil Murphy declared a State of Emergency effective 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday due to hazardous weather conditions.

In a statement Monday, the Governor warned, "this storm will exacerbate the effects of the inclement conditions we experienced in December and this past weekend and may precede another storm Friday night. As always, I urge all New Jerseyans – including residents in our coastal and riverine communities – to follow all safety protocols and remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary."

