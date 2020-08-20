Mets games postponed after two positive coronavirus tests

article

The New York Mets’ game this evening against the Florida Marlins, as well as Friday’s Subway Series opener against the New York Mets have been postponed after two members of the Mets organization tested positive for COVID-19, according to MLB.com.

The league has made no announcement for other future Mets games.

The positive tests are the first ones for the Mets since the beginning of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

The Mets’ opponent, the Marlins, had previously seen their season seriously disrupted due to positive coronavirus tests.