Masks still required at NYC airports, dropped in NJ

Call it "mask confusion" as a dizzying set of rule updates on mask mandates in the New York City region are leaving travelers unclear where and when they need to mask up.

The Port Authority now says mask mandates will stay in effect at JFK International and LaGuardia Airport but will be dropped at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The policy clarification came after a confusing morning at airport terminals where travelers were sometimes told that masks were required and at other times were allowed to wander the buildings without masks.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, the agency said: "The Port Authority will continue to follow the guidance of the New York and New Jersey public health authorities with respect to mask mandates at its public transportation facilities."

Because of New York public health guidance, the mask mandate remains in effect for the following New York facilities:

• Port Authority Midtown Bus Terminal

• George Washington Bridge Bus Station

• World Trade Center Oculus Transportation Hub

• LaGuardia Airport

• JFK International Airport

• New York Stewart International Airport

The mask mandate has been lifted for the following New Jersey facilities, but masks are now optional and welcome for all who choose to wear them:

• Newark Liberty International Airport

• Teterboro Airport

The mask mandate remains in effect for the PATH System (including stations and platforms except for open-air platforms).

The MTA, which runs the New York City subway system, announced on Monday that mask rules would remain in effect.

NJ Transit dropped mask requirements on Tuesday morning.

Due to varying rules, commuters could be taking masks on and off on various modes of transportation getting to and from work.