NJ Transit drops mask requirement

article

NJ Transit has announced that it will no longer enforce a mask mandate on its trains and buses.

Masks will no longer be required on NJ Transit and South Jersey Transportation Authority trains and busses starting immediately.

"Individuals may wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by personal level of risk," NJ Transit posted on its website.

New Jersey Transit runs buses, a commuter railroad, and light rail lines.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The move comes after a federal judge struck down a mask mandate.

But New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the nation's largest public transit system, will keep mask-wearing mandates in place for now.

"The mask requirement on public transit in NY remains in effect for now pursuant to a March 2, 2022 determination by the New York State Department of Health," MTA spokesperson Tim Minton said in a statement. "We are continuing to follow CDC guidelines and will review the Florida court order."

The MTA manages New York City subways and buses, the Staten Island Railway, the LIRR, and the Metro-North Railroad.