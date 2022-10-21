Expand / Collapse search

Man shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Bushwick
Police are investigating after a man was shoved onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn on Friday evening.

NEW YORK - In yet another incident of violence in New York City's subway system, a man was shoved onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn Friday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened in the station at Myrtle and Wyckoff Avenues in Bushwick, which serves the L train.

Authorities say the suspect, a six-foot-tall man, approached the victim and, unprovoked, pushed him onto the tracks.

The victim was not struck by a train and was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Victim still too scared to ride subway again

Vesly Beato, 22, was the victim of a random attack in the subway system in August. Out of nowhere, a man hit her in the face. She was treated for a cut on her face. But she told FOX 5 NY that she is still scared to ride the subway again.

The suspect fled the scene and is still wanted by police.

Violence on the city's subway system has become a major issue in 2022, According to NYPD statistics, transit crime is up 41.4% this year, despite weekday subway ridership continuing to hover around only 60% of pre-pandemic levels.

So far this year, ten people have been killed on New York City's mass transit systems.