Attacker pepper sprayed after stabbing man on subway

It was another day, and another attack inside New York City’s mass transit system.

The latest incident happened late Wednesday night as a 26-year-old man and a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, were riding an uptown #2 subway train.

The NYPD says that as the train pulled into the 72nd Street Station on the Upper West Side, a man confronted the couple. The men exchanged words. The suspect then pulled out a small kitchen knife and stabbed the victim in the hand and leg.

And then the tables turned.

The woman sprayed the stabber with pepper spray before he took off onto an uptown 1 train across the platform.

He remains at large. Police only describe him as a man in his 40s or 50s. The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Transit crime remains a stubborn problem. It is up 41.4% this year, according to New York City Police statistics. The crime is up despite weekday subway ridership continuing to hover around only 60% of pre-pandemic levels.