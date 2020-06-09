Long Island enters Phase 2 of reopening plan

Restaurants are ready to officially enter Phase 2 of New York state's reopening plan on Wednesday. For the first time in nearly three months, people can finally dine outside or walk into a retail store. Local officials say this move couldn't have come at a better time.

"You can actually go in a store tomorrow retail and that's a very big deal," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said. "A lot of the Main Street stores are struggling."

While it won't necessarily be business as usual because of the new safety protocols in place, more than half a dozen industries reopening is definitely a step in the right direction.

"Office work, real estate, retail, vehicle sales, commercial building management, hair salons, and barbershops—but not nail salons," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said.

Also not on the list are indoor shopping malls. Curran called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to include them with retail stores in Phase 2.

"The mall operators and the store operators within the mall have very detailed programs and protocols for how to come back and I think that should give us the level of security to get it done and get the economy moving," she said.

Local leaders also want the state to consider moving up the timeline for young athletes to play ball at town parks.

"These kids are screaming to get out and do activities and we can do it in a responsible manner," Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin said.

Cuomo suggests a two-week waiting period between each phase to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases. If all goes according to plan phase three including dining in restaurants will reopen on Long Island by the end of the month.