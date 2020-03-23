Latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic for Monday, March 23, 2020

LIVE BLOG - FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

7:42 AM: Anyone not following the stay-at-home order will face a fine, CT Gov. Ned Lamont tells Good Day NY. Here is Connecticut's stay-at-home policy in a nutshell:

7:30 AM: The latest numbers on the coronavirus pandemic in the NYC region.

7:00 AM: Watch Good Day New York at this link: https://www.fox5ny.com/live

6:47 AM: NJ Transit trains are running on a President's Day schedule. https://www.njtransit.com/sf/sf_servlet.srv?hdnPageAction=TrainTo

Advertisement

6:42 AM: Drive-thru testing at Bergen Community College opens at 8 a.m. Only people with coronavirus symptoms will be tested. The site reached capacity only hours after opening for a third day on Sunday. MORE: https://www.fox5ny.com/news/new-jersey-drive-thru-testing-center-reaches-capacity-shortly-after-opening

6:37 AM: Nassau County officials say that if you call 911 for a health emergency, communications bureau operators will screen each caller to obtain specific information to protect against the Coronavirus. Personal Protective Equipment including, but not limited to, N95 respiratory protection masks, gloves, eye protection and gowns continue to be provided to all first responders within the Department. However, if you have flu like symptoms please contact your health care provider.

5:34: AM All Metro-North ticket offices temporarily closed. https://t.co/B5PdvpqPP5

(LIVE BLOG FOR SUNDAY, MARCH 22, 2020)