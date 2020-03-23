NY coronavirus cases jump to 20,000

Governor Cuomo says the number of coronavirus cases in New York has jumped to more than 20,000 as of Monday morning. 5,000 new cases across the state were diagnosed on Sunday.

There are 12,305 known cases in New York City as of Monday morning, according to the governor. That was a jump of 3,260 in a day.

"We can not handle the high point," Cuomo said about the future cases that are expected in the state.

Cuomo also said the state is working to expand existing hospital capacity across the state, with a goal of each hospital increasing their capacity by 100-percent.

He added that the state is implementing trials of the drugs Hydroxychloroquine and Zithromax and Chloroquine beginning on Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.