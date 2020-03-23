Expand / Collapse search

Dozens of members of FDNY test positive for coronavirus

NEW YORK - 46 members of the FDNY have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Monday, according to the fire commissioner.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro held a media availability to discuss how COVID-19 is affecting the department.

He says only two members of the department are hospitalized and the rest of the victims are recovering at home.

Nigro says among the infected are firefighters, EMS workers and civilians who work for the department.

More than 10,000 people in New York City have tested positive for the virus.

The NYPD previously reported that 98 members have tested positive for COVID-19 and three members of the department were hospitalized.

