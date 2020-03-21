Commissioner Shea: 98 NYPD officers test positive for coronavirus

According to NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, 98 police officers have tested positive for COVID-19, and three have been hospitalized.

America’s largest police force is dealing with a sudden spike in officers calling out sick, with the 1st Precinct in Manhattan the hardest hit. 31 officers from the precinct have called out, 17 percent of the workforce, forcing the NYPD to call the Movie and Television Unit to fill in.

“We will be moving resources around,” Shea said. “I usually get the question about d we have to extend tours? We’re not at that point yet, we have more than enough resources right now.”

Shea says that the NYPD is staggering work schedules, increasing cleaning of facilities and that there is a panel of doctors deciding who should stay home.

“What we do is when we get those calls to our sick desk on a case-by-case basis, we are reviewing the facts and making a determination. And we have put people out on quarantine when they are not symptomatic because of close contact,” Shea said.

However, the police union says that the NYPD has failed to provide adequate protective equipment for officers or cleaning supplies.

Advertisement

Shea says the department is good for now, but is readying full body protection for officers who may want it in the future.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

“We’re in a good place right now,” Shea said. “I’m more worried as we project out. So things like Tyvek suits has come up. That’s not something that we use that many of, but we’re making sure that if we need them, we have a supply of them.”

Some officers have fold FOX News that they are worried about getting their families sick.

"I don't think that it's unexpected to have these emotions and these fears," Shea said. "What I would say to the officers is thank you. Thank you for being the rock that New York City people can depend on. And they need you more than ever."

Since the coronavirus outbreak began, crime is down in New York City, but ambulance calls are up.

Commissioner Shea says that he feels well, and has not been tested for coronavirus.