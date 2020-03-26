Latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic for March 26, 2020

LIVE BLOG - FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

7:53 AM: An assistant nursing manager in Manhattan died earlier this week, reportedly from coronavirus. Kious Kelly, 48, had tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago. He was admitted to Mount Sinai Hospital on the Upper East Side on March 17, according to the NY Post. He died Tuesday night from complications.

https://www.fox5ny.com/news/nyc-hospital-worker-dies-from-coronavirus-report-says

7:04 AM: MTA mass transit service changes are in effect.

Visit https://new.mta.info/precautions-against-coronavirus for all the updates.

7:00 AM:

6:40 AM: Attention, Journal Square PATH customers, the concourse closed until further notice. Access to all buses including @NJTRANSIT buses and PATH are available from the plaza level only. Access available to ATM’s, TVM’s, freedom news, concessionaires, and elevators. Please use in-station signage for wayfinding. https://t.co/lfaAMdRMOK

6:23 AM: After the final vote, President Trump took to Twitter to praise the historic deal:

6:22 AM: The Senate late Wednesday passed an unparalleled $2.2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the pandemic.

https://www.fox5ny.com/news/senate-passes-coronavirus-rescue-package-unanimous-vote

(LIVE BLOG MARCH 25)