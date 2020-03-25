Expand / Collapse search

Latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic for March 25, 2020

Coronavirus
NEW YORK - LIVE BLOG - FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

8:47 AM: Stock futures pare gains after deal reached on coronavirus stimulus.

https://www.fox5ny.com/news/stock-futures-pare-gains-after-deal-reached-on-coronavirus-stimulus

8:40 AM: Dr. Mehmet Oz has raised concerns of a potential coronavirus pandemic relapse if the country goes back to work too soon. He asked President Trump how his administration plans to handle that possibility. 

Dr. Oz asks what happens if there is a coronavirus relapse?

Dr. Mehmet Oz took part in President Trump's virtual town hall. He expressed concern over the possibility of pandemic relapse if Americans go back to work too soon.

7:37 AM: A snapshot of the number of cases in NY, NJ, CT:

7:09 AM: Passaic County will open up its COVID-19 drive-thru testing site today. The site is located at William Paterson University. The testing site will operate daily from 9:00AM to 12:00PM, or until test kits run out. The screening site is open to Passaic County residents only. Screenings will not be performed on patients without a prescription.

7:00 AM: Watch 'Good Day New York' at this LINK: fox5ny.com/live

6:56 AM: MTA mass transit service changes are in effect.

Visit https://new.mta.info/precautions-against-coronavirus for all the updates.

6:42 AM: UK palace says heir to the throne Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus, has mild symptoms.

https://www.fox5ny.com/news/britains-prince-charles-tests-positive-for-new-coronavirus

6:40 AM: White House, Senate reach late-night deal on massive $2T coronavirus stimulus package.

https://www.fox5ny.com/news/white-house-senate-reach-late-night-deal-on-massive-2t-coronavirus-stimulus-package

