Latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic for March 25, 2020

LIVE BLOG - FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

8:47 AM: Stock futures pare gains after deal reached on coronavirus stimulus.

8:40 AM: Dr. Mehmet Oz has raised concerns of a potential coronavirus pandemic relapse if the country goes back to work too soon. He asked President Trump how his administration plans to handle that possibility.

7:37 AM: A snapshot of the number of cases in NY, NJ, CT:

7:09 AM: Passaic County will open up its COVID-19 drive-thru testing site today. The site is located at William Paterson University. The testing site will operate daily from 9:00AM to 12:00PM, or until test kits run out. The screening site is open to Passaic County residents only. Screenings will not be performed on patients without a prescription.

6:56 AM: MTA mass transit service changes are in effect.

Visit https://new.mta.info/precautions-against-coronavirus for all the updates.

6:42 AM: UK palace says heir to the throne Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus, has mild symptoms.

6:40 AM: White House, Senate reach late-night deal on massive $2T coronavirus stimulus package.

