NYC to test street closures in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx

To further the social distancing protocol put into place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, New York City is implementing a pilot program to close four streets.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the hospitalization rate appeared to be lowering thanks to social distancing.

The closures will allow people to be outdoors in a wider, open space.

Four streets will be closed to vehicular traffic in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and The Bronx from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Friday, March 27 through Monday, March 30.

Street closures:

Manhattan : Park Avenue from 28th Street to 34th Street

Brooklyn : Bushwick Avenue from Johnson to Flushing Avenue

Queens : 34th Avenue from 73rd to 80th Street

The Bronx : Grand Concourse from East Burnside Avenue to 184th Street

New Yorkers must remain at least six feet apart from each other unless they are walking or congregating with people they live with.

