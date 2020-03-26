NYC hospitals pushed to the brink in coronavirus fight

Hospitals in New York City are being pushed to the brink in the fight to save lives from coronavirus.

On Wednesday, city health officials said that 13 people died in 24 hours at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, reported the NY Post.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday the number of deaths was “consistent with the amount of ICU patients being treated there,” said the spokesman

Elmhurst Hospital has a "disproportionately high number of cases," NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has said.

There are more than 20,000 coronavirus cases in New York City and 280 deaths have been reported.

A third of the city's coronavirus cases are reported in Queens.

“Elmhurst is at the center of this crisis,” said Christopher Miller, a spokesman for the city public hospital system told the NY Post. “It’s the number one priority of our public hospital system right now.”

“Staff are doing everything in our power to save every person who contracts COVID-19,” Miller said.

“But unfortunately this virus continues to take an especially terrible toll on the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.”

Among the issues facing hospitals along with the onslaught of patients infected with the virus is the lack of supplies from gowns and masks to ventilators.

“New patients are lined up at the doors and there aren’t enough beds to hold them. Equipment is running out faster than we can restock it. I’ve never seen anything like it," a nurse told the Post.

At Mount Sinai Hospital on the Upper East Side, an assistant nursing manager at the hospital's Upper West Side facility, died Tuesday from coronavirus.

A photo circulating online shows some nurses at Mount Sinai West where Kious Kelly worked using garbage bags as protective gear due to a lack of basic supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak.