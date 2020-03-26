NYC hospital worker dies from coronavirus

article

An assistant nursing manager at a Manhattan hospital has died, reportedly from coronavirus.

Kious Kelly, 48, had tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago. He was admitted to Mount Sinai Hospital on the Upper East Side on March 17, according to the NY Post. He died Tuesday night from complications from the virus.

His sister told the paper he suffered from severe asthma.

“He told me he had the coronavirus,” said Marya Sherron. “He was in ICU but he thought he was OK. He didn’t think it was serious as it was.”

Sherron said she “absolutely” believed her brother was infected at the hospital.

A photo circulating online shows some nurses at Mount Sinai West where Kelly worked using garbage bags as protective gear due to a lack of basic supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“I tried to get him several times but I was told by the doctors that he was on a ventilator,” Sherron told the Post.

He died about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

“We are broken,” she said.

Nurses and hospital staff report having to reuse masks, gowns and face shields because supplies are low.

A spokesman for the hospital told the Post that the hospital strongly disagreed that they did not have the proper equipment and were not protecting their staff.

Mount Sinai issued a statement about Kelly's death.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our nursing staff.”

“This growing crisis has already devastated hundreds of families and turned our frontline professionals into true American heroes,” the hospital network said.

“Today, we lost another hero — a compassionate colleague, friend and selfless caregiver.”

There are 17,856 coronavirus cases in New York City.

The height of the pandemic is approximately 21 days away, said NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo a day earlier.