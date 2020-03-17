Latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic for March 17, 2020

LIVE BLOG- FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

9:36 AM: Kentucky Derby postponed until Sept. 5.

9:32 AM: Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, a day after plunging to their worst loss in more than three decades.

8:55 AM: White House to propose roughly $850 billion emergency economic stimulus to address virus threat.

8:18 AM: "We need personal protective equipment; we need boots on the ground; we're going to need a significant amount of stimulus," said Murphy.

8:15 AM: "Bergen County is the number one county of cases; it has 2 out of the 3 fatalities," Gov. Phil Murphy tells Good Day New York.

7:42 AM: Iran state TV warns virus could kill 'millions' in Islamic Republic if public keeps traveling, ignoring health guidance.

7:34 AM: "In New York City, we should be staying home," said NYC City Council Speaker Corey Johnson during 'Good Day New York.'

6:58 AM: Iran says new coronavirus has killed 135 more people, a 13 percent spike raising the death toll to 988 amid 16, 169 infections.

6:30 AM: For the first time in its history, the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York City will not take place today.

6:07 AM: Health chief halts Ohio primary; 3 other states forge ahead.

