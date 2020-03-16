Latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic for March 16, 2020

LIVE BLOG: FOX5NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

9:28 AM: Dutch cafe closures spark panic buying of pot

8:43 AM: Greece is imposing a compulsory 14-day quarantine on anyone entering the country and extending shop closures to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

7:54 AM: Spain becomes 4th most virus-infected nation in the world, surpassing South Korea as arc of contagion rises.

7:47 AM: Dow futures tumble 1,000 points after Fed takes emergency action

7:07 AM: China allows workers to leave virus-hit province of Hubei amid efforts to kick-start the economy.

7:03 AM: Walt Disney World closing hotels, stores to fight the spread of coronavirus

6:53 AM: Iran state TV says new coronavirus has killed another 129 people, pushing death toll to 853 amid 14,991 confirmed cases.

5:39 AM: Shares open sharply lower in Europe following central bank moves in US, Asia with Paris falling 6.7%, London down 5.8%.

