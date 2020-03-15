Latest developments in coronavirus pandemic for March 15, 2020

LIVE BLOG: FOX5NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot. (Link to March 14 blog)

10:50 AM: NIke joins a growing list of retail store chains that will close.

10:48 AM: Nassau County officials say tap water is safe to drink in coronavirus outbreak.

10:45 AM: Home evictions are on hold in Nassau County.

10:43 AM: Nassau County will work with school districts for a grab-and-go meal program for students in the reduced and free-lunch program.

10:40 AM: 90 confirmed cases in Nassau County. 18 are hospitalized. 2 are in critical condition. All public schools in Nassau County will close for two weeks starting on Monday.

10:28 AM: The New York City Council has suspended all hearings, meetings, and other events as a precaution to avoid the spread of the coronavirus but Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday that he's still reluctant to shut down schools as other major U.S. cities have, despite pressure from teachers to do so.

9:03 AM: Thousands of police officers and army troops started sealing the Philippines' densely populated capital on Sunday at the start of one of Southeast Asia’s most drastic containment moves against the new coronavirus.

8:43 AM: The mayor of Teaneck, New Jersey is asking all residents to self-quarantine after a new cluster of coronavirus cases was discovered.

8:14 AM: Iran says coronavirus has killed another 113 people, raising the overall death toll to 724 amid over 13,900 confirmed cases.

8:08 AM: Hoboken is ordering all bars to close and restaurants are no longer allowed to serve food except for takeout and delivery.

8:05 AM: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed Sunday to work closely over the new coronavirus outbreak during their telephone conversation, the Japanese government said.