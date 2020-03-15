Lakers, Clippers, Kings create fund to financially support hourly Staples workers impacted by suspended season

article

The Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, and Kings are joining forces to help set up a fund to provide financial support to all hourly employees impacted by the suspension of events at Staples Center.

The three local teams are working with the Staples Center to establish a fund that will provide compensation for wages lost by employees who were scheduled to work at suspended sporting events through the end of the NBA and NHL seasons, according to a press release.

The NHL, NBA and MLS have suspend its season indefinitely as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country.

Related: NHL suspends season amid coronavirus outbreak

NBA suspends season, 2 Utah Jazz players reportedly test positive for coronavirus

According to a statement from Staples Center, all payments from the fund will be distributed to more than 2,800 hourly event staff workers. Staff jobs include ushers, security officers, ticket sellers and takers, parking attendants, merchandise and food and beverage employees as well as housekeeping and stage hands.

Advertisement

Click here for the latest news on the coronavirus

“Recognizing that coronavirus is not just a health crisis but also an economic one, the organizations have come tighter in this unprecedented way to help the valued employees who work tirelessly to deliver outstanding guest experiences,” the press release read.

In addition to creating a fund for employees, the Staples Center is also giving back to its local community by donating surplus food. On Friday they donated 7,000 pounds of food to the Midnight Mission and the Los Angeles Mission Men’s Center in downtown LA.



Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.