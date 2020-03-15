Arizona Governor says schools, mass gatherings, events of 50 or more canceled amid COVID-19 spread

article

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced on Sunday the closure of schools, and mass gatherings, events with 50 or more people will be canceled.

This includes: conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings and other types of assemblies.

"This recommendation does not apply to the day to day operation of organizations such as institutes of higher learning or businesses and applies to events of 50 people or more," Ducey says.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends this to be in effect for 8 weeks.

As for schools, Ducey and Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announced a statewide closure of Arizona schools from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.

In a news release, they announced, "The Governor’s Office and the Department of Education are working to implement directives to minimize the impact of the closure for Arizona kids during the closure, including access to healthcare and nutritional meals, and sanitary precautions schools can take upon reopening of schools."

Ducey and Hoffman released a video to explain more about the closures, impact on students and school staff.

