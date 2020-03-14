Latest developments in coronavirus pandemic for March 14, 2020

article

LIVE BLOG: FOX5NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

9:08 AM: Tech giant Apple is closing its stores outside of China for two weeks and will only sell online as part of efforts to fight the global viral pandemic.

8:22 AM: The House approved legislation early Saturday to provide direct relief to Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally from the coronavirus pandemic.

8:20 AM: India on Saturday declared COVID-19 as a "notified disaster" which would enable the country to provide assistance and spend more funds to fight the pandemic. The move came after the number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 84, with two deaths. Ten people have recovered fully.