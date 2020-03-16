All schools and colleges ordered closed in New Jersey

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has announced the closure of all schools and colleges starting Wednesday in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak.

The state’s more than 600 school districts will be affected. Most of them had already closed.

The announcement comes as New Jersey’s Assembly is set to vote on more than two dozen bills aimed at confronting COVID-19.

The Democrat-led chamber has scheduled committee and floor votes on Monday on 25 measures, including one that sets aside $20 million to the Education Department for cleaning schools and one that requires districts to offer meals or meal vouchers to students who qualify for free or reduced-price meals during school.

Ninety-eight people have tested positive for COVID-19, and two have died, according to state health officials.