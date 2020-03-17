NY coronavirus cases top 1,300

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York jumped to 1,374 on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at a morning news briefing on the state's response. 264 of those people are hospitalized.

New York City has the largest number of cases in the state with 644.

12 people have died from coronavirus in New York State. 10,000 people have been tested for the virus, according to the governor.

Cuomo says that the number of needed ICU beds and ventilators "will be daunting."

He says there are currently 53,000 hospital beds in New York and the state might need as many as 110,000. He says they don't have enough ICU beds and the state is "looking desperately" for more ventilators.

He says most of the available supply has been stockpiled by other countries.

The governor did sound a hopeful note.

"We will get through this time. We will lose people like we lose people every year with the flu... we will be better prepared the next time because this is not the last time," Cuomo said.