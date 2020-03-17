4 Brooklyn Nets players test positive for coronavirus

Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to the team.

The players have not been identified by the NBA team.

Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic. All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians. The team is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting.

All players and members of the Nets

travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff.

In a statement, the team said: "The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible."

It went on to say: "As always, we appreciate the support of our fans, partners and surrounding community, and we wish all those who are battling this virus a speedy recovery."