The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding five people in connection with a weekend Jordan Neely protest on the New York City subway tracks.

The protest unfolded Saturday inside the Lexington Avenue/63rd Street subway station on the Upper East Side.

Demonstrators jumped onto the tracks, forcing an inbound ‘Q’ train with hundreds of passengers on board to come to an abrupt halt as it pulled up to the platform.

Police arrested 13 people for fighting with officers, but are still seeking others. Police have identified these five individuals regarding the criminal trespass incident.

Individual #1

Savohn Thomas, 24, of Orlando Florida. (NYPD)

Individual #2

Christopher Silver, 27, of Fair Lawn, New Jersey. (NYPD)

Individual #3

Brenna Lipset, 24, of New York City. (NYPD)

Individual #4

Kahlil Greene, 23, of New Haven, Connecticut. (NYPD)

Individual #5

Derrick Ingram, 31, of New York City. (NYPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Death of Jordan Neely

Neely was reportedly having a mental breakdown last week on a northbound ‘F’ train – behaving erratically and pacing back and forth – when video showed 24-year-old Marine veteran Daniel Penny put him in a chokehold, with two others helping to hold him down.

Video of the encounter quickly went viral.

The medical examiner’s office ruled Neely’s death a homicide caused by compression on the neck.

Penny was briefly taken into custody, questioned and then released, sparking outrage across the city. Many took their anger out into the streets.

"When Mr. Neely began aggressively threatening Daniel Penny and the other passengers, Daniel, with the help of others, acted to protect themselves." — Law firm representing Daniel Penny

The Manhattan DA's Office has launched an investigation into Neely’s death, reviewing videos, taking a closer look at the ME's report, and interviewing witnesses to see if charges are warranted. The case could even go before a grand jury this week.

Protesters hold "Jordan Neely" signs at the Broadway/Lafayette Street subway station during a "Justice for Jordan Neely" protest on May 06, 2023. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

The law firm representing Penny said in a statement, "When Mr. Neely began aggressively threatening Daniel Penny and the other passengers, Daniel, with the help of others, acted to protect themselves."

But it’s still unclear how the argument of self-defense would play out in court.

Jordan Neely is pictured before going to see the Michael Jackson movie outside the Regal Cinemas in Times Square in 2009. (Andrew Savulich/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Neely was once best know for impersonating Michael Jackson. He was experiencing homelessness, and witnesses said he was shouting about his situation right before he was restrained on the train.