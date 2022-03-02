Hochul plan would permanently allow bars, restaurants to serve to-go alcoholic drinks

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul laid out a proposal Wednesday to make the sale of take-out alcoholic beverages at restaurants and bars a permanent measure.

"We saw that this was a critical revenue stream," said Hochul from Therapy Lounge in Brooklyn. "This is what kept people afloat during the dark, dark days and years of the pandemic. There is an expectation now. Why set us backward?"

Details on regulations will be processed and reviewed by The New York State Liquor Authority, added Hochul. The agency had initially been opposed to the idea.

To-go alcohol sales ended in June 2021, when New York lifted its State of Emergency, but restaurant owners and customers have been clamoring for the popular measure's return ever since.

"The regulations- and we want a lot of commentary on the regulations that's how we do it- will be processed and reviewed by the agency. They'll get from the public, from the industry. We want to hear people's experiences on how we can make this be very successful," said Hochul.

In order to manage the expected demand for alcohol licenses, Hochul said the state would allocate $2 million to hire more people at the State Liquor Authority.

"We're going to be almost doubling the workforce," said Hochul.

Not everyone, particularly liquor store owners, has been on board with the alcohol to-go plan.

Michael Correra, a liquor store owner and the executive director of the Metropolitan Package Store Association, said he fears drinks to go will negatively impact their industry.

"This is an attack on our industry. We are all working hard to survive. We were open during the pandemic," Correra said. "We are an essential business. I'm sorry, but this would destroy our industry."

State lawmakers have to approve the idea for it to go into effect.

