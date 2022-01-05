Gov. Hochul: To-go alcohol sales returning in NY

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced in her 2022 State of the State Address bars and restaurants will once again be able to offer to-go alcohol sales, so struggling businesses can stay afloat as yet another COVID surge hits businesses.

To-go alcohol sales ended in June 2021, when New York lifted its State of Emergency, but restaurant owners and customers have been clamoring for the popular measure's return ever since.

"For others, hanging on by a thread, survival depends on whether they can create more space outdoors, a tough task during our New York winters. To help offset these costs, we will provide a tax credit for COVID-related purchases, like outdoor heaters and seating," Hochul said. "And we're also going to do something bars and restaurants have been asking for: to once again allow the sale of to-go drinks - a critical revenue stream during the lean times last year."

The announcement drew immediate praise from bars and restaurants in New York City.

"Cheers to Governor Hochul for announcing her support to permanently bring back drinks to go at restaurants and bars," said Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance. "The drinks to go policy provides critically important revenue streams to struggling restaurants and bars and is extraordinarily popular with the public, unsurprisingly. We commend Governor Hochul for her leadership, and we look forward to toasting her administration and the state legislature once this important policy is reinstated."

