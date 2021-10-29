Heavy rain, strong winds batter tri-state, coastal flooding possible

Moderate to heavy rainfall poured on an already-soaked region Friday as coastal flooding and damaging winds were expected in some areas.

According to the National Weather Service, the weather could dump as much as two inches of rain in some areas and could cause minor urban flooding or flash flooding in some areas. However, the storm will not be nearly as intense as the nor'easter that dumped as much as 5 inches of rain in some areas.

Record coastal flooding was reported along the tidal Delaware River and Reedy Point, according to the NWS.

RELATED: How much rain did NY, NJ, CT get from nor'easter?

A wind advisory has been issued for New York City, Long Island, the Lower Hudson Valley, and coastal sections of Southern Connecticut, while a coastal flood advisory is running for much of New Jersey and Long Island through early Saturday morning.

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph could blow around unsecured objects, take down tree limbs and cause power outages.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters