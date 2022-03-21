Grants available to NJ homeowners experiencing repeated flooding

New Jersey is one of four states where residents of repeat flooding can apply for FEMA grants to help them either prepare for future flooding or pack up and leave.

FEMA has allotted $10 million to New Jersey that can be used to raise homes higher, sell to the federal government to be demolished, or for moving out of flood zones. The program is called Swift Current.

"To launch the Swift Current initiative, FEMA identified four states affected by Hurricane Ida, which was one of the most powerful and rapidly intensifying storms to hit the United States in recent years," FEMA said in a statement. "Participation in FEMA-funded programs is strictly voluntary and interested homeowners should contact their local floodplain administrator or emergency manager for further information about FEMA programs and the application submission process."

The application period is open from April 1 through Oct. 3, 2022. New Jersey homeowners can learn more by contacting the state's Office of Emergency Management .

Ida Coverage

Ida triggers devastating tornadoes, flooding in New Jersey and New York

Mullica Hill tornado and other storm damage reported in New Jersey

Hurricane Ida remnants spawn flooding, tornadoes in Northeast

Advertisement

'Large and extremely dangerous' tornadoes reported in Pennsylvania and New Jersey