Rep. George Santos responds to questions about his finances

Rep. George Santos gave an exclusive interview to FOX 5 News on Thursday to answer questions about his finances and an ethics investigation.

When asked to comment on a recent report claiming that more than $365,000 is missing from his campaign filings, Santos pleaded ignorance.

"I don't know about any missing money. That's news to me," Santos said.

Santos also says he loaned $705,000 from his personal finances to his campaign and doesn't understand why anyone would make a big deal about it.

"I continue to not understand why there is this enormous inquisition and inquiry into my business practices and the legitimacy of it. I've operated honestly."

RELATED: House reportedly asked to investigate George Santos' marriage

As for all the $199 expenses on his campaign finance disclosures, just short of the amount that would require itemized receipts, he claims they could simply be clerical mistakes.

"No one more than me wants those rectified if there is any discrepancy. I want those rectified. I'm the person of interest who want them rectified immediately," Santos says.

RELATED: Rep. George Santos accused of puppy theft in 2017

Santos gives himself high marks for what he's done in his short time in Congress.

"I have many allies in Congress and we've done fantastic work together. I've very excited," Santos says. "From the moment we come back from being in recess I'm going to be introducing some original bills and I think the district is going to appreciate them because they are really district-focused bills."

RELATED: Rep. George Santos' office vandalized

He says he has not been personally contacted by any regulatory agencies in connection with any investigations.

As the timer went off on the strictly timed 5-minute interview he was asked if he planned to run for reelection.

Santos said, "I don't know yet."

More of the exclusive interview will air on Thursday's FOX 5 News at 5 p.m. This story will be updated with the complete interview.