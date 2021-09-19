Gabby Petito's family asks for privacy after body found

After Gabby Petito's body was believed to have been found in Wyoming, her family is asking for privacy.

A lawyer for the family issued a statement on their behalf on Sunday. "Due to today's developments, we are asking the press and news media to have some decorum and sensitivity for Gabby's family and allow them to grieve," attorney Richard Benson said in the statement. "I will be in contact with you when Gabby's family is ready to make a public statement."

Benson also thanked the FBI, the Suffolk County Police Department, the North Port Police Department, and the Grand Teton Search and Rescue Team for their help.

"Your tireless work and determination helped bring Gabby home to her parents. The family and I will be forever grateful," he said.

The FBI said Sunday that remains believed to be of Gabby Petito were found near Grand Teton National Park

FBI officials said that a cause of death has not yet been found, but that the human remains were "consistent with the description of Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito."

There is still no sign of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who returned to Florida without her. His family says he disappeared on Tuesday and a search for him has come up empty.

The pair left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West. Police said Laundrie was alone when he drove the van back to his parent’s home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1.

Laundrie has been identified as a person of interest in the case.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

COMPLETE GABBY PETITO COVERAGE

'How could you do this to Gabby?' Petito family lashes out against Brian Laundrie

Boyfriend now ‘person of interest’ in case

Long Island woman goes missing during road trip with boyfriend

Gabby Petito case: Boyfriend's family issues statement through lawyer

Report: UT police called to 'incident' 2 weeks before missing report

Boyfriend 'refusing to tell Gabby's family where he last saw her'

Van found at boyfriend's Florida family home

Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers

READ IT: Police report from disturbance involving Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie

Advertisement

Brian Laundrie's neighbors call on him to end his silence in search fo