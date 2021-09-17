Brian Laundrie's neighbors call on him to end his silence in search for Gabby Petito

A Long Island woman has been missing for more than three weeks after a cross-country trip with her fiancé, a person of interest, who is still refusing to speak to authorities after he returned home to Florida without her.

Investigators have yet to compel Brian Laundrie or his parents to talk to them about Gabby Petito’s disappearance, but the calls for them to do so are growing even louder and some neighbors have decided they won’t keep quiet so long as the Laundries stay silent.

The chants, "Where is Gabby? Where is Gabby?" echoed in the Laundries’ North Port neighborhood Thursday night with handmade signs.

Neighbors hold 'Bring Gabby Home!' sign

A stop sign on the family’s street has also been altered. It asks the big question: Where is she?

Gabby’s father arrived in North Port on Thursday to plead with the community, and those watching the press conference from around the country, to keep looking for his daughter.

He also begged Brian and his parents to talk to investigators. Some of their neighbors said they’ll make sure there’ll be no peace until they help in the search for Gabby. It’s unclear whether the Laundrie family has been inside the home the past few days.

"What I need from everybody here is help," said Joe Petito, "because the goal is still not met. And that goal is to bring Gabby home safe."

READ: Gabby Petito case: Timeline of 22-year-old woman's disappearance

The case has many wondering if Laundrie could be connected to a double homicide that happened while he and Gabby were in Moab, Utah.

That’s where a concerned witness called the police on August 12 after seeing the couple in a loud and physical fight.

The sheriff there has released a letter saying they're looking into whether Brian and Gabby are in any way connected to two women who were last seen the night of August 13 at a bar, and later found shot to death in their car.

One of the women worked in the same organic grocery store the couple told police they’d visited earlier that day, the same place where Brian and Gabby got into their argument

Right now, there's nothing public to suggest they’re linked, authorities said, but aren’t ruling anything out.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

COMPLETE GABBY PETITO COVERAGE

'How could you do this to Gabby?' Petito family lashes out against Brian Laundrie

Boyfriend now ‘person of interest’ in case

Long Island woman goes missing during road trip with boyfriend

Gabby Petito case: Boyfriend's family issues statement through lawyer

Report: UT police called to 'incident' 2 weeks before missing report

Boyfriend 'refusing to tell Gabby's family where he last saw her'

Van found at boyfriend's Florida family home

Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers

Advertisement

READ IT: Police report from disturbance involving Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie