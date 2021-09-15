'Nothing to report' after two days of searching for Brian Laundrie in Florida preserve
At about the same time that a body was found out west during the search for missing Florida woman Gabby Petito, the mobile command center was spotted pulling away from the scene where law enforcement had been searching for her fiancé – and person of interest in her disappearance.
Gabby Petito case: Body found where search is underway in Wyoming
A body has reportedly been found in the same area where authorities have been searching for Gabby Petito. The body's identity is currently unknown.
Gabby Petito case: Timeline of 22-year-old woman's disappearance
Gabby Petito, 22, vanished after going on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend in a converted camper van. Here is a timeline of her disappearance and the developments in the case.
Gabby Petito’s van spotted in stranger’s footage at Grand Teton National Park, family believes
The family of Gabby Petito said they believe the white camper van that Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie were traveling in was captured on footage taken Aug. 27 at a camping area in Grand Teton National Park.
Search for Brian Laundrie halted at nightfall as questions mount in Gabby Petito's disappearance
With Gabby Petito still missing, five different law enforcement agencies began searching the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre park in Sarasota – not for Gabby, but for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in her disappearance.
FBI announces search for Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park
The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Denver announced Saturday it will search the Grand Teton National Park for signs of a missing North Port woman.
Gabby Petito: Police speak with TikTok user who claimed to give boyfriend Laundrie a ride
A woman posted on TikTok that she came across a hitchhiker, Brian Laundrie, on Aug. 29 and briefly gave him a ride, calling it “a weird situation.” Police say they have since spoken with her about the interaction.
Gabby Petito update: Family attorney says Brian Laundrie's whereabouts unknown
The Laundrie family attorney said the current whereabouts of Brian Laundrie — whose 22-year-old fiance Gabby Petito is missing — said Brian’s whereabouts were unknown Friday evening.
Gabby Petito: Utah sheriff says missing woman case 'not related' to double murder
Authorities in Utah have ruled out a connection between the double murder of newlyweds at a campground outside Moab and the disappearance of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.
'We all fight for each other': Disappearance of Gabby Petito unites North Port community
Concerned parents in North Port had planned to protest Friday outside the home of Brian Laundrie, the fiance of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito and a person of interest in her disappearance. But after police asked for a protest to not take place, the group said they will instead organize a candlelight vigil to pray for Gabby's safe return.
Gabby Petito's dad linked to incident at Laundrie home evening before she was reported missing
Gabby Petito’s father was involved in a "public service" incident at her fiancé Brian Laundrie’s home nine days after he returned to Florida without her from a cross-country road trip, according to heavily redacted police reports.
Missing Gabby Petito: Expert defense attorney says she 'wouldn't be surprised if there's an arrest' of fiancé
Brian Laundrie’s attorney has only released a pair of statements that do not address the whereabouts of Gabby Petito.
Brian Laundrie's neighbors call on him to end his silence in search for Gabby Petito
A Long Island woman has been missing for more than three weeks after a cross-country trip with her fiancé, a person of interest, who is still refusing to speak to authorities after he returned home to Florida without her.
Bodycam video reveals emotional encounter between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
The family of Gabby Petito wrote an emotional letter to the family of Brian Laundrie, begging for information on her location after she went missing.
Gabby Petito's father and stepfather seek answers
Gabby Petito, who is originally from Long Island, has been missing for several weeks. Her dad, Joseph Petito, appeared on Fox News on Wednesday morning, becoming even more desperate in the search.
'How could you do this to Gabby?' Petito family lashes out against Brian Laundrie
Gabby Petito's family says her boyfriend's silence in the missing person's case is reprehensible.
Gabby Petito's boyfriend named a 'person of interest' in her disappearance
Police are calling Brian Laundrie a person of interest in the case of Gabrielle Petito, a missing woman from Long Island who has not been seen for weeks.
READ IT: Police report from disturbance involving Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie
A Utah police report shows possible mental health concerns and tension between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie when they responded to a domestic violence incident.
Gabrielle Petito disappearance: Haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie appeared to have a shared Spotify account, 'Nomadic Statik.' A series of haunting songs appeared on it a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone.
Gabrielle Petito case: Boyfriend's family issues statement through lawyer
The family of the boyfriend of a 22-year-old Long Island woman who disappeared while on a cross-country road trip has issued a statement through a lawyer.