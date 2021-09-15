READ IT: Police report from disturbance involving Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie

article

A Utah police report shows possible mental health concerns and tension between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie when they responded to a domestic violence incident.

Police in Moab released the report of the incident that took place a few weeks before she disappeared.

Police were called for a report of a "domestic problem" that took place near the Moonflower Co-op, a member-owned natural food store and deli in Moab on August 21, 2021.

The couple had already left the scene in their white Ford Transit van with a black ladder on the rear after the male and female had engaged in some sort of altercation.

Officers pulled over the van near Arches National Park. Officers say the vehicle left its lane and hit a curb before stopping near the entrance to the park. Petito said that happened after she hit Laundrie's arm to alert him to the police.

A witness officers interviewed at the co-op, Petito, and Laundrie all gave a similar account of the incident to the officers who wrote up the police report.

They said that the pair had some sort of argument. Laundrie tried to create distance by telling Petito to take a walk to calm down but she began slapping him. Petito grabbed her face and pushed her back as she pressed upon him and the van. He tried to lock her out but she opened the driver's door and forced her way over him and into the vehicle before it drove off.

None of them said that Laundrie had hit her. The couple reported that they were in love and engaged to be married and desperately didn't wish to see anyone charged with a crime.

The officers said there were no significant injuries and both agreed that she suffered from serious anxiety. One officer said she was crying the entire time he interviewed her.

The officer determined that the incident was more of a mental/emotional health issue than a domestic assault.

Officers found lodging for Laundrie for the night and Petito stayed with the van. They both agreed to separate for the night.

No charges were filed.

Police have now named Brian Laundrie as a person of interest in the disappearance of 22-year-old Gabrielle Petito. They said he was back home in North Port, Florida 10 days before her family reported her missing.

