From Bergdorf's to the Bronx Zoo, holiday displays going up as pandemic continues

It’s looking more like the holiday season in New York City from iconic decorations going up to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returning with crowds.

Inside the Macy’s parade studio in Moonachie, New Jersey, last-minute preparations are underway for this year‘s 95th parade.

"We have a lot of new balloons as well. Baby Yoda is joining us, a Ronald McDonald balloon and Pokémon," said Rick Pomer, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Creative Director.

Pomer gave FOX 5 a sneak peek inside the workshop where six new floats will make their debut next week including the Gravy Pirates float, sponsored by Heinz. It’s part-balloon, part-float, part-vehicle. In all, 28 floats, 15 giant balloons, and 10 marching bands will take part. The parade will end as it always does with Jolly Old Saint Nick.

"We did not take a year off. This year we return to the opulent mad windows we are famous for," said David Hoey, the Senior Director of Merchandising for Bergdorf Goodman.

This year’s theme: "The Present Moment: gratitude for the city and the resilience that it showed through the pandemic."

David’s team has been working more than six months to create the displays which will be revealed Thursday.

"What we really pretend is that we're in show business. That’s the secret to being a window dresser in New York City," said Hoey.

Up in the Bronx, the Zoo is also getting into the holiday spirit. This Friday the hallway lights will be up, featuring animal lanterns, synchronize light shows, ice carvings, and holiday train rides. You’ll need a ticket I am not looking for it and the celebration lasts until January 9.

Meanwhile, the Times Square Alliance has confirmed in order to attend the ball drop in Times Square, you will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the event.