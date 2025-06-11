1 year until FIFA World Cup 2026: Match schedule; how to get tickets for MetLife Stadium

The Brief The 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America is now just a year away. MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, will host eight matches in total, including the final. Additionally, Times Square will serve as a central hub for celebrations during the final weekend of the tournament.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, is just a year away!

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will host eight matches in total, including the final.

FIFA World Cup 2026: What to know about the final

What we know:

FIFA has confirmed the final will feature an elaborate halftime show modeled after the Super Bowl. Additionally, Times Square will serve as a central hub for celebrations during the final weekend of the tournament.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated Coldplay will play a key role in advising FIFA on the production of both the halftime show and the Times Square takeover.

In the lead-up to the final, some of the host cities will have their own theme music as well. In New York and New Jersey, the music representing the region will be played at local airports, transit hubs and other highly visited locations.

What you can do:

Matches will be spread out at venues across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Group stage

Thursday, June 11, 2026

Match 1: Group A (Mexico #1) – Estadio Azteca Mexico City.

Match 2: Group A - Estadio Guadalajara.

Friday, June 12, 2026

Match 3: Group B (Canada #1) – Toronto Stadium.

Match 4: Group D (USA #1) – Los Angeles Stadium.

Saturday, June 13, 2026

Match 5: Group C - Boston Stadium.

Match 6: Group D - BC Place Vancouver.

Match 7: Group C - New York New Jersey Stadium.

Match 8: Group B - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

Sunday, June 14, 2026

Match 9: Group E - Philadelphia Stadium.

Match 10: Group E - Houston Stadium.

Match 11: Group F - Dallas Stadium.

Match 12: Group F - Estadio Monterrey.

Monday, June 15, 2026

Match 13: Group H - Miami Stadium.

Match 14: Group H - Atlanta Stadium.

Match 15: Group G - Los Angeles Stadium.

Match 16: Group G - Seattle Stadium.

Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Match 17: Group I - New York New Jersey Stadium.

Match 18: Group I - Boston Stadium.

Match 19: Group J - Kansas City Stadium.

Match 20: Group J - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Match 21: Group L - Toronto Stadium.

Match 22: Group L - Dallas Stadium.

Match 23: Group K - Houston Stadium.

Match 24: Group K - Estadio Azteca Mexico City

Thursday, June 18, 2026

Match 25: Group A - Atlanta Stadium.

Match 26: Group B - Los Angeles Stadium.

Match 27: Group B - (Canada #2) – BC Place Vancouver.

Match 28: Group A - (Mexico #2) – Estadio Guadalajara.

Friday, June 19, 2026

Match 29: Group C - Philadelphia Stadium.

Match 30: Group C - Boston Stadium.

Match 31: Group D - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

Match 32: Group D (USA #2) – Seattle Stadium.

Saturday, June 20, 2026

Match 33: Group E - Toronto Stadium.

Match 34: Group E - Kansas City Stadium.

Match 35: Group F - Houston Stadium.

Match 36: Group F - Estadio Monterrey.

Sunday, June 21, 2026

Match 37: Group H - Miami Stadium.

Match 38: Group H - Atlanta Stadium.

Match 39: Group G - Los Angeles Stadium.

Match 40: Group G - BC Place Vancouver.

Monday, June 22, 2026

Match 41 : Group I - New York New Jersey Stadium.

Match 42: Group I - Philadelphia Stadium.

Match 43: Group J - Dallas Stadium.

Match 44: Group J - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Match 45: Group L - Boston Stadium.

Match 46: Group L - Toronto Stadium.

Match 47: Group K - Houston Stadium.

Match 48: Group K - Estadio Guadalajara.

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Match 49: Group C - Miami Stadium.

Match 50: Group C - Atlanta Stadium.

Match 51: Group B (Canada #3) – BC Place Vancouver.

Match 52: Group B - Seattle Stadium.

Match 53: Group A - (Mexico #3) – Estadio Azteca Mexico City.

Match 54: Group A - Estadio Monterrey.

Thursday, June 25, 2026

Match 55: Group E - Philadelphia Stadium.

Match 56: Group E - New York New Jersey Stadium.

Match 57: Group F - Dallas Stadium.

Match 58: Group F - Kansas City Stadium.

Match 59: Group D - (USA #3) – Los Angeles Stadium.

Match 60: Group D - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

Friday, June 26, 2026

Match 61: Group I - Boston Stadium.

Match 62: Group I - Toronto Stadium.

Match 63: Group G - Seattle Stadium.

Match 64: Group G - BC Place Vancouver.

Match 65: Group H - Houston Stadium.

Match 66: Group H - Estadio Guadalajara.

Saturday, June 27, 2026

Match 67: Group L - New York New Jersey Stadium.

Match 68: Group L - Philadelphia Stadium.

Match 69: Group J - Kansas City Stadium.

Match 70: Group J - Dallas Stadium.

Match 71: Group K - Miami Stadium.

Match 72: Group K - Atlanta Stadium.

Round of 32

Sunday, June 28, 2026

Match 73: Group A runners-up v Group B runners-up - Los Angeles Stadium.

Monday, June 29, 2026

Match 74: Group E winners v Group A/B/C/D/F third place - Boston Stadium.

Match 75: Group F winners v Group C runners-up - Estadio Monterrey.

Match 76: Group C winners v Group F runners-up - Houston Stadium.

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Match 77: Group I winners v Group C/D/F/G/H third place - New York New Jersey Stadium.

Match 78: Group E runners-up v Group I runners-up - Dallas Stadium.

Match 79: Group A winners v Group C/E/F/H/I third place - Estadio Azteca Mexico City.

Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Match 80: Group L winners v Group E/H/I/J/K third place - Atlanta Stadium.

Match 81: Group D winners v Group B/E/F/I/J third place - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

Match 82: Group G winners v Group A/E/H/I/J third place - Seattle Stadium.

Thursday, July 2, 2026

Match 83: Group K runners-up v Group L runners-up - Toronto Stadium.

Match 84: Group H winners v Group J runners-up - Los Angeles Stadium.

Match 85: Group B winners v Group E/F/G/I/J third place - BC Place Vancouver.

Friday, July 3, 2026

Match 86: Group J winners v Group H runners-up - Miami Stadium.

Match 87: Group K winners v Group D/E/I/J/L third place - Kansas City Stadium.

Match 88: Group D runners-up v Group G runners-up - Dallas Stadium.

Round of 16

Saturday, July 4, 2026

Match 89: Winner match 74 v Winner match 77 - Philadelphia Stadium.

Match 90: Winner match 73 v Winner match 75 - Houston Stadium.

Sunday, July 5, 2026

Match 91: Winner match 76 v Winner match 78 - New York New Jersey Stadium.

Match 92: Winner match 79 v Winner match 80 - Estadio Azteca Mexico City.

Monday, July 6, 2026

Match 93: Winner match 83 v Winner match 84 - Dallas Stadium.

Match 94: Winner match 81 v Winner match 82 - Seattle Stadium.

Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Match 95: Winner match 86 v Winner match 88 - Atlanta Stadium.

Match 96: Winner match 85 v Winner match 87 - BC Place Vancouver.

Quarter-final

Thursday, July 9, 2026

Match 97: Winner match 89 v Winner match 90 - Boston Stadium.

Friday, July 10, 2026

Match 98: Winner match 93 v Winner match 94 - Los Angeles Stadium.

Saturday, July 11, 2026

Match 99: Winner match 91 v Winner match 92 - Miami Stadium.

Match 100: Winner match 95 v Winner match 96 - Kansas City Stadium.

Semi-final

Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Match 101: Winner match 97 v Winner match 98 - Dallas Stadium.

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Match 102: Winner match 99 v Winner match 100 - Atlanta Stadium.

Bronze final

Saturday, July 18, 2026

Match 103: Loser match 101 v Loser match 102 - Miami Stadium.

Final

Sunday, July 19, 2026

Match 104: Winner match 101 v Winner match 102 - New York New Jersey Stadium.

How to watch World Cup matches

FOX 5 will air the entire tournament, from Thursday, June 11, 2026 to Sunday, July 19, 2026. Check here for our broadcast schedule.

The backstory:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first edition of the tournament to be hosted across three countries. In past World Cups, entertainment during halftime has been minimal compared to major U.S. sporting events.