FIFA unveils plans for 2026 World Cup Final in New York and New Jersey

FIFA has announced a series of major updates for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, including a Super Bowl-style halftime show for the final, a Times Square takeover, and significant changes to upcoming club tournaments.

What we know:

The 2026 World Cup Final is set to take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. FIFA has confirmed that the final will feature an elaborate halftime show modeled after the Super Bowl. Additionally, Times Square will serve as a central hub for celebrations during the final weekend of the tournament.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated that Coldplay will play a key role in advising FIFA on the production of both the halftime show and the Times Square takeover.

In the leadup to the final, some of the host cities will have their own theme music as well. In New York and New Jersey, the music representing the region will be played at local airports, transit hubs, and other highly visited locations.

MetLife Stadium will host eight World Cup games in total.

Beyond the World Cup final, FIFA made two other major announcements:

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ will feature a record-breaking $1 billion in prize money.

A FIFA Women’s Club World Cup is set to launch in 2028.

The backstory:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first edition of the tournament to be hosted across three countries: the United States, Canada, and Mexico. MetLife Stadium in New Jersey was selected to host the final.

In past World Cups, entertainment during halftime has been minimal compared to major U.S. sporting events.

What's next:

