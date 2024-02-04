MetLife Stadium to host 2026 World Cup Final: FIFA

article

The 2026 World Cup final will be played at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19.

FIFA made the announcement Sunday at a Miami television studio, allocating the opener of the 39-day tournament to Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca on June 11.

"As a lifelong soccer fan, I am thrilled to announce that the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final will be hosted by New Jersey and New York City!" Governor Phil Murphy said in a post on X Sunday afternoon.

The U.S. team will play its opener at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on June 12, then travel to Seattle’s Lumen Field and finish the group stage at SoFi.

The third-place game will be at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.