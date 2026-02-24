February 2026 blizzard totals: How much did it snow across the Northeast US?

The Brief A powerful winter storm delivered widespread heavy snow across the Northeast, with some communities topping 2 feet. The highest totals were reported in parts of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, with major impacts also in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Snow totals in the DC region were lower overall, but some Maryland and Virginia communities still saw several inches.



A major nor’easter that intensified offshore brought heavy snow and strong winds across a wide stretch of the Northeast, leaving a broad range of storm totals from Virginia and the DC region to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

What we know:

The storm produced blizzard-like conditions in parts of the region and dumped significant snow across multiple states. Peak storm totals by state included 14 inches in Virginia, 16 inches in Maryland, 21 inches in Delaware, 22.1 inches in Pennsylvania, 30.7 inches in New Jersey, 31 inches in New York and 30.8 inches in Connecticut.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 23: Passengers wait for the train in deep snow after a powerful, multi-day blizzard dumped about 19 inches of snow in Long Island City, New York, United States on February 23, 2026. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Expand

Pennsylvania

Parts of the Philadelphia region reported snowfall well into the teens.

Northeast Philadelphia: 16.0 inches

Philadelphia International Airport: 14.0 inches

Fox Chase: 14.8 inches

Norristown: 13.4 inches

Willow Grove: 13.2 inches

Skippack: 12.8 inches

New Jersey

Snow totals exceeded 2 feet in several New Jersey communities.

Moonachie: 24.3 inches

Ridgefield: 23.2 inches

Leonia: 22.0 inches

Carlstadt: 21.4 inches

Orange: 24.0 inches

Montclair: 19.0 inches

Kearny: 19.0 inches

Hoboken: 18.5 inches

Newark Airport: 18.3 inches

Freehold: 26.0 inches

Middletown: 25.0 inches

Perth Amboy: 25.0 inches

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 23: A man carrying flowers walks through the snow in the Lower East Side on February 23, 2026 in New York City. A major winter storm has hit the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions bringing heavy snowfall and blizzard con Expand

Delaware

Delaware recorded widespread double-digit snowfall totals.

Woodside: 20.5 inches

Dover: 16.5 inches

Felton: 17.5 inches

Wilmington: 9.5 inches

Hockessin: 10.0 inches

Long Neck: 19.3 inches

Delaware Coastal Airport: 19.0 inches

Lewes: 18.0 inches

New York

Snow totals across New York City and Long Island ranged from the mid-teens to more than 2 feet.

Mott Haven (Bronx): 17.9 inches

Co Op City (Bronx): 14.8 inches

Sheepshead Bay (Brooklyn): 20.5 inches

Bay Ridge (Brooklyn): 16.9 inches

Washington Heights (Manhattan): 18.9 inches

Central Park (Manhattan): 15.1 inches

Jackson Heights (Queens): 17.0 inches

LaGuardia Airport: 15.1 inches

JFK Airport: 15.0 inches

Grasmere (Staten Island): 24.1 inches

Remsenburg-Speonk (Long Island): 27.5 inches

Central Islip: 27.0 inches

Islip Airport: 22.5 inches

Connecticut

Connecticut communities reported widespread totals in the teens, with some nearing or exceeding 20 inches.

New Fairfield: 18.0 inches

Bridgeport Airport: 16.0 inches

Madison: 19.9 inches

New Haven: 16.0 inches

Ledyard Center: 20.0 inches

Mystic: 18.5 inches

Virginia

Snow totals varied across Northern Virginia, with higher amounts in some western suburbs.

Reston: 4.5 inches

Falls Church: 3.5 inches

Dulles International Airport: 2.0 inches

Reagan National Airport: 1.0 inch

Washington, D.C.

Accumulations in the District remained relatively modest compared to areas north and east.

Catholic University: 3.6 inches

Maryland

Maryland saw a wider range of snowfall totals, with double-digit amounts in some communities.

Long Green (Baltimore County): 5.1 inches

Damascus (Montgomery County): 7.1 inches

Sabillasville (Washington County): 12.3 inches

What we don't know:

Snow totals can shift as National Weather Service offices and local spotters complete final storm surveys, and as drifting is factored into measurements in wind-prone areas. Some community reports may also be updated as additional observations come in.

What's next:

As cleanup continues, cold air could keep snowpack in place and make untreated surfaces slippery. Residents should monitor local forecasts and any updated storm-total reports as final numbers are confirmed.