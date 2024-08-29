Expand / Collapse search

FDNY once again sounds alarm on lithium-ion battery fires in NYC

Published  August 29, 2024 5:38pm EDT
Lithium-ion battery fires spark alarm from FDNY

Officials are once again raising the alarm after a string of fires sparked by lithium-ion batteries in New York City. In 2024 alone, there have been 171 fires linked to lithium-ion batteries, resulting in 59 injuries and three deaths.

NEW YORK - The New York City Fire Department is once again raising concerns about fires sparked by lithium-ion batteries in the city. 

The batteries, commonly used to power e-bikes and electric scooters, have been linked to two large fires in just the last 48 hours: a fire in Brooklyn that left 31 people homeless, and a blaze on a barge in Queens. 

Fire officials say the misuse and overuse of the batteries is often what leads to a fire. Illegal after-market batteries are also an issue, and the way batteries are charged or disposed of can also lead to fires. 

Lithium-ion batteries starting garbage truck fires

Lithium-ion batteries are increasingly ending up in the trash, creating dangerous dilemmas for trash collectors by exploding and causing fires. FOX 5 NY's Michelle Ross has the story.

In 2024 alone, there have been 171 fires linked to lithium-ion batteries, resulting in 59 injuries and three deaths, including Indian journalist Fazil Khan who died in a fire sparked by a lithium-ion battery in February

While the numbers are down from 2023, the FDNY says that there is more work that must be done on public education. 

Last year, the FDNY launched the ‘Take Charge’ campaign to educate New Yorkers on the best practices, safety tips and uses for lithium-ion batteries. 

FDNY launches lithium-ion battery danger campaign

After yet another deadly fire caused by a lithium-ion battery, the FDNY is launching a new campaign that illustrates the dangers the batteries can pose.