FDNY once again sounds alarm on lithium-ion battery fires in NYC

The New York City Fire Department is once again raising concerns about fires sparked by lithium-ion batteries in the city.

The batteries, commonly used to power e-bikes and electric scooters, have been linked to two large fires in just the last 48 hours: a fire in Brooklyn that left 31 people homeless, and a blaze on a barge in Queens.

Fire officials say the misuse and overuse of the batteries is often what leads to a fire. Illegal after-market batteries are also an issue, and the way batteries are charged or disposed of can also lead to fires.

In 2024 alone, there have been 171 fires linked to lithium-ion batteries, resulting in 59 injuries and three deaths, including Indian journalist Fazil Khan who died in a fire sparked by a lithium-ion battery in February.

While the numbers are down from 2023, the FDNY says that there is more work that must be done on public education.

Last year, the FDNY launched the ‘Take Charge’ campaign to educate New Yorkers on the best practices, safety tips and uses for lithium-ion batteries.