FDNY issues urgent warning on lithium-ion battery risks after fire injures 5

The FDNY continues to sound the alarm on lithium-ion batteries and officials say an e-bike along with a lithium-ion battery was found at the scene of a fire that injured 5 people Tuesday morning.

The inferno broke out just before 5 a.m. at this building on Menahan Street in Bushwick.

More than 60 firefighters from 12 different units arrived on the scene and found three people inside the burning apartment.

Two of them had to be pulled out of the window after firefighters were forced to cut the metal bars to pull them to safety.

"It also puts your smoke under pressure. Hence on the 7th floor where we had to remove two victims" said FDNY Chief Kevin Woods referencing lithium-ion battery fires.

The FDNY says in 2023, 216 fires have been caused by lithium ion batteries resulting in 120 injuries and 14 deaths.

"We have been imploring local manufacturers, Amazon, online retailers to stop selling these unsafe batteries." — FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh

The FDNY says two adults who were injured in this blaze are in critical condition. Another person is serious. The children are in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. All were treated for smoke inhalation.