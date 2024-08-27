Brooklyn fire leaves 31 homeless, including 9 children and elderly residents

A devastating fire in the Ocean Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn has left 31 people, including nine children, without homes.

The fire tore through a row of houses on Dean Street on Monday night. Among those left homeless are 71-year-old Michael King and his 82-year-old wife, who narrowly escaped with their lives.

The couple, who had lived in their three-story home for four decades, were forced to jump from a second-floor window when the fire blocked their escape route.

"The fire went around and met us by the fire escape. We couldn’t get through there. We had to come through the bedroom window," King said.

The pair had to jump from a second-floor window to escape.

The fire spread to neighboring homes, including one that had been home to another elderly couple for 60 years.

The couple, who ordinarily would've been sleeping inside the home, happened to be spending the night at their daughter's home when the fire broke out.

"They lived here for 60 years. My mother moved here when she was pregnant with me," said Nancy Smith, the elderly couple's daughter. "All her pictures are gone. All of our childhood photos. She’s going to be upset over that."

The Red Cross is currently providing financial assistance and temporary housing for the displaced families.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by FDNY Fire Marshals.