Massive barge catches fire in Queens

A massive barge caught fire in Queens overnight Tuesday.

The fire broke out at Sims Metal on a barge next to the scrap metal facility in Long Island City.

FOX 5 has learned that lithium-ion batteries were found at the scene.

(The view from SkyFOX shows the charred remains of scrap metal. The fire burned hot and bright. )

The smoke was visible from miles away.

The FDNY requested hazmat crews to deal with what they say was the presence of lithium-ion batteries.

It took 60 firefighters five hours worth of work to get the fire under control.

Residents in communities all around Queens said they could smell the smoke.

No injuries have been reported.

It is unclear if the batteries were the cause of the fire or what role they played in the blaze.

The FDNY is currently investigating the cause of the fire.